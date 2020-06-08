BMW has made a bold statement with the unveiling of the new 4 Series Coupe. Why we say that? Just because of the new front grille of the car.

It has a design inspired by the old sports cars developed by BMW, but with some modern touches. And even thoght we really like it, this new grille managed to part the internet in two.

Aside from this grille, the 4 Series Coupe comes with new headlights and different sizes compared to the old one. It is bigger, wider and taller.

Also, on the interior, customer will get all the new things that were already tested on the 3 Series sedan. You will get a digital instrument cluster, the new BMW iDrive 7.0 infotainment system and all the safety systems that can transform your car into a semiautonomous vehicle in certain situations.

Under the hood, the BMW has installed some mild-hybrid units. The base version is called 430i (430i xDrive) and comes with a 2.0 liter petrol unit rated at 255 horsepower and 399 Nm peak of torque. The second petrol choice is the M440i xDrive which uses a 3.0 liter petrol unit with 48V mild-hybrid that can deliver 382 HP and 500 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to these values, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds.

In Europe, buyers can also choose form four diesel versions (420d, 420d xDrive, 430d xDrive and 440d xDrive), but there are small chances to see this units in the US. No matter what engine you will pick, BMW will stick to it an automatic eigh speed transmission.