Audi is updating its electric range in the US with the introduction of 2021 versions for the e-tron and e-tron Sportback SUV’s. The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback are the first and second fully electric vehicles in the Audi lineup, laddering up to the brand’s commitment to 30 percent of the U.S. model lineup being fully or partially electrified by 2025.

The 2021 Audi e-tron SUV family receives an impressive host of updates. New for model year 2021, the Audi e-tron model lines receive impressive revised packaging, including attractive entry pricing with a new Premium trim level. As a result, the e-tron SUV is offered at $65,900 starting price for the model year 2021, a decrease of close to $9,000 from the starting price of the model year 2019 Premium Plus e-tron. The e-tron lineup also receives a number of technical spec enhancements for improved utility.

Through optimized drive system hardware and software adjustments, the 2021 e-tron achieves efficiency improvements resulting in an EPA-estimated range of 222 miles, an increase of 18 miles. Meanwhile, the e-tron Sportback delivers an EPA-estimated range of 218 miles.

In addition, the usable amount of the high-voltage battery has increased for the model year 2021 e-tron lineup. The battery in the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback have a total capacity of 95 kWh and now gives customers access to a net energy figure of 86.5 kWh— almost 3 kWh more than 2019 e-tron model. The energy buffer is designed to help ensure customers enjoy sustained battery performance throughout the life of the vehicle.

Enhancing the charging experience are dual charge ports on the driver and passenger side of the vehicles, newly available on the Premium Plus trims of the e-tron and e-tron Sportback.

Unique to the e-tron SUV, in addition to the entry Premium trim is the available distinct Convenience Plus Package, featuring the Driver assistance package and Black exterior trim kit including matte black grille, front and rear bumper trim and on the e-tron SUV, matte black roof rails.