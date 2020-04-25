Fans of the vintage cars will have a big heart crash: the 2020 Pebble Beach Concours was cancelled due to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

Originally scheduled to take place on August 16, the Pebble Beach event won’t be here for you in 2020.

More than that, 2020 was supposed to mark the 70th edition of the show, but the organisers said it will celebrate the milestone in 2021. The upcoming edition of the Pebble Beach Concours was already scheduled for August 15 2021.

The tickets will remain valid for the reprogrammed event, but if you can’t attent in 2021 you can ask for a refund.

“My heart goes out to all of the people who are involved in the Pebble Beach Concours and who are impacted by this decision. Many of our entrants have been working on a special car for years, and this was to be their moment. Some of our overseas entrants were nearing the point of putting their cars on boats and planes, and their own travel arrangements have long been made. The same is true for many of our international cadre of judges”, said Concours Chairman Sandra Button.