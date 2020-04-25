Lexus has introduced in the US the new GS Black Line. The new version of the sedan will be sold as a limited run of 200 units and is considered the last hurrah for the model.

As you may have read, the current GS will be axed this August.

The new Lexus GS Black Line is based on the GS 350 F Sport and is available in either Ultra White or Caviar. There are some high-gloss black trim for the mirror caps, grille, and spoiler. The new special version features black wheels with five sets of double spokes.

Inside the cabin there are black leather seats with red stitching, red leather covers fot the door panels, steering wheel and sides of the center console.

The price of the GS Black Line will be announced closer to the launch (scheduled for this summer).