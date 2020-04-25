A few days ago we have announced you that Porsche North America will auction the last Porsche 911 991 generation. The model is a 911 Speedster based on the last generation of the 911.

The auction took place online on the platform made by RM Sotheby’s.

Today, Porsche announced us that the car was sold for half a million of dollars. All the money will go to United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

Also, Porsche North America has decided to double the amount (added another half a million of dollars) for the same fund of the United Way organisation.

“When we began this project, I wanted to use our voice to help raise awareness and funding for the incredible work of United Way. I’m pleased to have helped draw attention to their efforts and I’m deeply appreciative of the generosity and kindness of all the participants and the winning bidder. We are joining in that spirit by making our own donation on top of the winning bid for this special part of our history. We can now look forward to the funds raised making a direct difference to those who need it most right now”, said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA.