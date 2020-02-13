Even if it is one small player in the small segment, the Mitsubishi Mirage tries to keep up the pace with the bigger names. So the Mirage is now available with an improved and updated 2020 version. The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage is on sale now across the UK.

The most significant element of the 2020 Mirage’s transformation is its new Dynamic Shield brand identity, complemented by sophisticated new headlights (available with LED daytime running lights and headlights), a new grille and chunky new bumpers with large, angular recesses on each corner to broaden its stance and give it a more solid front-on appearance.

The rear is also given a wider look and greater presence thanks to the squared-off treatment of the bumper corners and new LED combination tail lights. The 2020 Mirage’s new look is finished off with new 15-inch alloy wheels with two-tone diamond-cut styling, as well as two new additional colour choices for the car: White Diamond and Sand Yellow.

The new Mitsubishi Mirage also benefits from new door trims and switch panels, new high-contrast instruments and new upholstery, as well as Mitsubishi Motors’ Smartphone Display Audio (SDA) system with a 6.5-inch touchscreen for improved legibility and ease of use. The SDA system offers full smartphone connectivity including Bluetooth hands-free calling, as well as both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus built-in satellite navigation.

Under the bonnet, the 2020 Mirage continues to utilise the proven 80hp 1.2-litre, three-cylinder MIVEC petrol engine but with improved economy and emissions. A five-speed manual is standard, with a CVT automatic option on Design and First Edition models.

The three-variant line up now adopts the nomenclature of the rest of the range, with the entry-level Verve, mid-range Design and high-specification limited number First Edition.

Pricing starts at £10,550 for the Verve, while the Design starts at £12,495 for the manual version and £13,315 for the automatic. The First Edition models is priced from £14,035 for the manual and £14,855 for the automatic.