Bentley is starting deliveries of its most recent limousine: the Flying Spur. The car is available in Europe and UK, with deliveries scheduled to begin in Eastern Markets, North America and Asia throughout the year. The new Flying Spur is expected to make up around 20% of Bentley’s worldwide sales in 2020.

The third generation Flying Spur is a showcase for Bentley’s contemporary sculptural design language, while bearing the hallmarks of the Crewe-based company’s unique DNA. Built on an entirely new platform, its athletic stance benefits from the front axle being moved forward to extend the wheelbase.

Inside the sumptuous cabin, the design flows from the new wing-themed fascia to connect the front and rear spaces and create a completely integrated style. The interior is unmistakably Bentley, incorporating sustainable, natural, authentic materials while embracing a host of new technologies.

The unique Bentley Rotating Display is the central feature of an exquisitely crafted dashboard. The HD instrument panel has the choice of 12.3-inch digital touchscreen, beautiful analogue dials, or a digital-detox wood veneer finish.

A detachable Touch Screen Remote Control is the centrepiece of the rear seat experience. This state-of-the-art unit can operate all the major functions, including the blinds, climate control and rear seat massage functions. It can also control the Flying Spur’s multi-configuration mood lighting system.

Peerless comfort and refinement in the spacious cabin are enhanced by an extensive list of Single and Dual Veneer wood options. In both front and rear Bentley has introduced completely new-design fluted leather seats, which feature diamond quilting for the Mulliner Driving Specification. Three-dimensional diamond quilted leather doors inserts are a world first.

An optional panoramic glass sunroof stretches the full length of the roof, flooding the interior with light and bringing occupants closer to their Grand Touring experience. Three superlative audio systems, including a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen system and a unique, 2,200W Naim system, are also available.

At the heart of the Flying Spur is an enhanced version of Bentley’s 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12, mated to an advanced dual-clutch eight-speed transmission for faster, smoother gear changes. The new TSI engine delivers 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds (0-100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds) and a top speed of 207mph (333 km/h).

Regional prices are from €180,400 or $214,600 USD.