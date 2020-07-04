Want to head over to a drag race this weekend? Need a very fast car? Maybe a stock one? Dodge is making an offer you can’t refuse.

Dodge is introducing the new 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car.

The drag-racing, quarter-mile-crushing spirit of the limited-production 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon lives on through the 2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock, which is powered by the same supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI high-output V-8 engine that also currently powers the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, paired with the TorqueFlite 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission.

Featuring a revised powertrain calibration that increases the shift point from 6,300 rpm to 6,400 rpm, the Challenger SRT Super Stock delivers a power output of 807 horsepower on pump gas, a 10-horsepower boost over the standard SRT Hellcat Redeye, and 707 lb.-ft. of torque.

In addition to the new powertrain calibration, the Challenger SRT Super Stock is built on a standard Widebody and features a new suspension, standard Brembo brakes, and a wheel and drag radial combination designed to give customers better hook off the line.

The Challenger SRT Super Stock is not limited in production and will continue as the ultimate Dodge drag-racing model in the 2021 model year.

Dealer orders for the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock are scheduled to open this summer with production starting at Brampton (Ont.) Assembly Plant this fall. They are scheduled to start arriving in Dodge//SRT dealerships later this year.

The Challenger SRT Super Stock gets its name from the “Super Stock” class of vehicle in drag racing. It’s defined by vehicles that may look like ordinary passenger vehicles, but they are highly modified race cars.

The same can be said for the Challenger SRT Super Stock. While it may look like an ordinary Challenger with no special “Super Stock” badging, it packs the most powerful punch of the Challenger lineup, falling back on the Dodge motto, “if you know, you know.” The giveaway to identifying the SRT Super Stock: the 18-inch-by-11-inch wheels with a Low Gloss Granite finish, riding on massive, sticky 315/40R18 Nitto NT05R drag radials at all four corners.