Along the new and crazy Challenger SRT Super Stock, Dodge is also revealing the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

797-horsepower Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Is the Most Powerful and Fastest Mass-produced Sedan in the World.

The Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye features the aggressive Widebody, introduced on the Charger SRT Hellcat in 2020 as standard, with integrated fender flares that add 3.5 inches of width over the wider wheels and tires.

To get into specifics, to put that nearly 800 horsepower to the pavement, the new Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye boasts a Widebody exterior with integrated fender flares that add 3.5 inches of body width. The new 20-inch-by-11-inch Lightweight Carbon Black wheels ride on Pirelli 305/35ZR20 tires, which give the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye more tire tread where the rubber meets the road. A newly designed, functional performance hood on both Charger SRT Hellcat models gives this four-door sedan an even more sinister look.

The Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye runs 1.2 seconds faster than the Charger SRT Hellcat on a 2.1-mile road course, equal to about 7 car lengths after one lap.

Dealer orders open for 2021 Dodge Charger models this fall, including the new SRT Hellcat Redeye; vehicles are scheduled to start arriving in dealerships in early 2021.