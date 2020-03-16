Audi is extending its performance range in US with the launch of a new model, built by its RS division. The new Audi RS Q8 combines the genes of a high-performance RS model with the practicality of an SUV.

The 4.0-liter V8 in the RS Q8 delivers 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. The turbocharged engine accelerates the large SUV from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds and achieves a top track speed of 155 mph, or 190 mph when equipped with the RS ceramic brakes. The RS Q8 is currently the fastest production SUV to lap the renowned Nürburgring racetrack with an official time of 7 minutes and 42.2 seconds.

As is typical for RS models, the dual exhaust system features an oval tailpipe on each side. The driver can influence the engine’s sound via the Audi drive select system. The optional RS sport exhaust system with black tailpipe trims offers an even sportier sound.

The power of the V8 flows to the quattro all-wheel drive system via the standard eight-speed Tiptronic® transmission, offering high-precision and dynamic handling through active torque distribution to both axles. This purely mechanical system transfers torque to the front and rear axles at a standard ratio of 40:60, and when required, can transfer the majority of the power to the axle with better traction. Up to 70 percent can be directed to the front wheels and up to 85 percent to the rear wheels.

The RS Q8 features standard adaptive air suspension with controlled damping allowing the large SUV to be equally at home on or off the paved roads. Its RS-specific damper tuning offers drivers a choice between long-distance comfort and high performance.

With the octagonal Singleframe grille and the RS-specific honeycomb design, the RS Q8 has an even more dominant appearance. This combined with the front air inlets in gloss black and the alu-optic front spoiler perfectly highlights the athletic character of the large SUV. The dynamic roofline ends in gently inclined D-pillars, which are supported by the wide, pronounced wheel arches, paying homage to the vehicle’s quattro® DNA, creating an unmistakable Audi silhouette. An RS roof-edge spoiler provides a striking finish at the top and provides downforce on the rear axle for improved balance at high speeds. At the back of the vehicle, RS-specific rear bumpers with alu-optic diffuser trim and the signature RS model oval exhaust further differentiate the large SUV.

The starting price is $113,000 for a 2020 Audi RS Q8.