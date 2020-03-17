Spofec tuned the luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV into a more powerful crossover with a widebody kit and massive wheels.

The Overdose 8-part widebody kit enhancement includes a new rear diffuser, side panels, and front bumper that give the Rolls-Royce Cullinan a fitting face to match its new aggressive width.

The kit adds 12 cm (3.94 inches) of width to the front and 10 cm (4.72 inches) in the rear of the SUV. This creates the necessary room for the 10Jx24 SP2 wheels and 295/30 R 24 tires.

A new air suspension lowers the overall ride height about 40 mm (1.57 inches) providing better handling. Additional mods include stainless sport exhaust system and a rear spoiler lip.

Spofec’s plug-and-play ECU module has special mapping for the injection and ignition that provides the twin-turbo 6.7-liter V12 engine with a shot of power. Total power lifted by 114 horsepower to 685 h for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) time of 4.9 seconds.

Inside, a wide range of colors and leather types are available.