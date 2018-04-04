Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line launched

Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line launched

4 April 2018 17:43:43

Following premium manufacturers examples, Volkswagen is expanding its R-Line equipment level on more crossovers. The two newest members of Volkswagen’s SUV line-up – the T-Roc compact SUV and Tiguan Allspace seven-seat SUV – are now available to order in sporty R-Line trim.

The new range-topping trim level – offered across a selection of engine and gearbox combinations in both model ranges – adds distinctive sports styling inside and out along with equipment upgrades and enhancements commensurate with the top spec’ positioning of the R-Line trim.

The new T-Roc, Volkswagen’s first entrant in the compact SUV class adds enhanced visual appeal and uprated handling.

Additions to T-Roc R-Line models include 19-inch ‘Suzuka’ alloy wheels shod with low rolling resistance tyres; sports suspension; body-coloured roof spoiler and styling pack including R-Line design front and rear bumpers, black wheel arch extensions, body-coloured side skirts and unique R-Line badging.
Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line launched
Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line launched Photos

Inside, the T-Roc gains a black roof lining; dark grey decorative inserts in dash and door panels; front footwell illumination; front LED reading lights; Carbon Flag upholstery; chrome R-Line door sill inserts; aluminium pedals; R-Line carpet mats front and rear and a flat-bottomed R-Line leather multi-function steering wheel.

Four T-Roc R-Line model variants are now available to order in the UK, with first deliveries likely in June.



Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line launched Photos (2 photos)
  • Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line launched
  • Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line launched

