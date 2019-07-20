Volkswagen Golf Sportsvan will not get a new generation

A few days ago, Volkswagen announced that the Golf SportWagen and Golf Alltrack from the US market will be killed at the end of the current Golf generation. It was a decision made regarding the sales and the market appetite for the SUV.





Now, the German car manufacturer has another sad news: the Golf Sportsvan which is basically a taller Golf will be axed. The model is currently sold in some markets in Europe and its first generation was launched in 2004.





Also, according to a rumor, Volkswagen is willing to axe the Touran MPV. By killing these two models, Volkswagen will deliver a new car which is believed to go by the name of Variosport. We don't knwo for sure if it will be a small SUV or something like that, but we can imagine a high ride Golf with three-row seating.





If the Variosport will get the green light to enter production do not wait to see it this fall when the new generation Golf will be unveiled.

Tags: golf sportsvan, volkswagen golf, volkswagen golf sportsvan, volkswagen golf variosport, volkswagen touran

Posted in Volkswagen, Various News