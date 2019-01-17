Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR introduced

Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR introduced

17 January 2019 12:45:24

Volkswagen Golf GTI is one of the most popular hot-hatch in the world. To increase the appeal of the car and to offer its clients some more power and exclusive details. 

The latest evolution of the Golf GTI has arrived: the Golf GTI TCR. This 290 PS sports car can reach speeds of up to 260 km/h, and is fitted with a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox (DSG), petrol particulate filter and highly exclusive equipment as standard.

The new Golf GTI TCR was derived from the racing car of the same name – the two-time overall winner of the international TCR racing series. The street version passes the 100 km/h mark after just 5.6 seconds, while the maximum speed is 250 km/h. The Vmax can optionally be increased to 260 km/h.

The Golf GTI TCR is even more exclusive than the Golf GTI Performance2/3 (which produces 245 PS) and features technology such as Front Assist, Active Info Display and LED headlights. The standard equipment includes a front-axle differential lock, perforated brake discs, driving profile selection, premium front sport seats with a new microfibre/fabric design, seat belts with red edging plus an exclusive sports steering wheel. As with the racing series, its leather is specially imprinted (perforated leather) at the 3 o'clock and 9 o'clock positions as well as with a red mark at 12 o'clock.
The new Golf GTI TCR is also distinguished by the standard 18-inch Belvedere forged wheels (or 18-inch Milton Keynes alloy wheels, as an alternative), black exterior mirror caps, sill extensions, front splitter, TCR roof spoiler and a diffuser at the rear. he newcomer makes a further strong impression even before the driver settles behind the wheel, as the TCR logo is projected onto the road when the front doors are opened.

The Golf GTI TCR can be further customised with options such as a new honeycomb decor foil for the side panels, carbon door mirror caps, a black painted roof, as well as various 19-inch alloy wheels. The alloy wheels are offered as a package, which among other things includes a Vmax upgrade to 260 km/h.


