Volkswagen Arteon launched on the US market
16 February 2018 18:50:52
Europe already got it and is one the streets, but US customers could only watch with envy. Until now. The new Volkswagen Arteon was unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show.
Based off the award-winning MQB platform, the newest Volkswagen flagship offers a fastback design, an upscale interior, innovative technology, and available 4Motion all-wheel drive.
The Arteon is based on Volkswagen’s Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) architecture, which allows for a more cab-backward design, giving Arteon a completely different look than the outgoing CC. Arteon’s wheelbase is more than 5 inches longer than the CC—111.9 inches compared to 106.7 inches—and is paired with shorter overhangs for more dynamic proportions. Arteon is longer and wider as well, translating into more interior space.
Standard features include KESSY keyless access and push-button start, 3-zone Climatronic automatic climate control, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Volkswagen Car-Net App-Connect technology that offers compatible smartphone integration with the three major platforms—Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink.
The Volkswagen Digital Cockpit is available, offering drivers a reconfigurable display of key data and the ability to position navigation data front and center for easy viewing. Other available features include Volkswagen Car-Net connected vehicle services; Dynaudio premium audio; a panoramic sunroof; and a power trunk with Easy Open and Close, which allows drivers to walk up to the vehicle with keys in a pocket or purse and simply kick a foot under the rear bumper to pop the trunklid—closing the trunk only requires a touch of the button.
The new Arteon will be powered by Volkswagen’s 2.0-liter turbocharged and direct-injection TSI® engine, making 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The power is taken to the front wheels via a standard eight-speed automatic transmission; 4Motion® all-wheel drive is available on every trim level.
Arteon features a standard DCC adaptive damping system, which manages the suspension’s rebound and compression rates individually, helping to improve vehicle dynamics, and a standard Start-Stop system designed to help improve fuel efficiency.
The 2019 Volkswagen Arteon will be available in SE, SEL, and SEL Premium trim levels and is expected to arrive at U.S. Volkswagen dealers in the third quarter of 2018.
If you thought that Aston Martin Valkyrie was the most extreme car you could find in the UK-manufacturer range, you are wrong. There is even more extreme. ...
As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its ...
Kahn Design has published some teaser pictures with a six-wheeled Land Rover Defender. In case you wanted a Mercedes-Mybach G650 Landaulet and you haven't ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
With 2017 coming to an end, all eyes are looking towards Toyota and its sales result. Will the Japanese manufacturer become worlds largest manufacturer ...
In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. ...
While manufacturers like Ferrari and Lamborghini are organising experiences on ice or on the track for their clients, Aston Martin is going even further, ...
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
