Video: The upcoming 2020 BMW M3 was caught around the Nurburgring

The upcoming 2020 BMW M3 will be launched in the first part of next year. But now, the German car model was caught during some Nurburgring laps.





As you may have read, the German sports saloon will come with a good upgrade on the engine side. There will be more versions of the 3.0 liter six-cylinder engine, but the most powerful one will delvier over 500 horsepower.





According to the same sources, the car will come with an automatic transmission and also with an all-wheel drive system. We don't know for sure which xDrive it will use, but we think the xDrive M might be the winner in this one.





Also, there are rumors which said we can also get a rear-wheel-drive version matted to a manual transmission. With all the details we will come as soon as BMW will reveal it.

Tags: 2020 bmw m3, 2020 m3, bmw, bmw m3, m3, performance saloon, sports saloon

