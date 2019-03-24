VIDEO: BMW iNext prototype spied during winter testing

A few months ago, BMW unveiled the concept car called iNext. According to the German car manufacturer, the BMW iNext Concept will metamorphosise into a product model that will be delivered in 2021.





Until than, BMW is working with the protoypes and now it was time to spy them during the winter testing in northern Europe.





The future BMW iNext production version will be all electric and it will also feature some evolved autonomous system. According to BMW, it will come with Level 4 autonomous system that will be able to drive during various conditions, but not without a driver.

Tags: bmw, bmw inext, bmw inext suv, bmw suv, electric suv

Posted in BMW, Videos