Toyota Supra teaser again. The sports car will be unveiled next week

Toyota has published a short video teaser (2 seconds) with the upcoming 2020 Toyota Supra A90 model. According to the Japanese car manufacturer, the new model will be officially unveiled on January 14th during the Detroit Motor Show.





Some unofficial pictures already surfaced the web, but the marketing campaign should continue. As a result, in this new video we have the change to see the rear end of the upcoming Toyota Supra A90.





Until now we do know that the most powerful version of the Supra will get a 3.0 liter six cylinder engine borrowed from BMW. It will be able to deliver more than 300 horsepower and it is roumored to be offered with a manual transmission.





With all the details about the new Toyota Supra we will be back on January 14th.

Tags: 2020 toyota supra, supra, toyota, toyota supra, toyota supra a90

Posted in Toyota, New Vehicles