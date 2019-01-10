Toyota Supra teaser again. The sports car will be unveiled next week
10 January 2019 13:24:00
|Tweet
Toyota has published a short video teaser (2 seconds) with the upcoming 2020 Toyota Supra A90 model. According to the Japanese car manufacturer, the new model will be officially unveiled on January 14th during the Detroit Motor Show.
Some unofficial pictures already surfaced the web, but the marketing campaign should continue. As a result, in this new video we have the change to see the rear end of the upcoming Toyota Supra A90.
Until now we do know that the most powerful version of the Supra will get a 3.0 liter six cylinder engine borrowed from BMW. It will be able to deliver more than 300 horsepower and it is roumored to be offered with a manual transmission.
With all the details about the new Toyota Supra we will be back on January 14th.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2020 Ford Explorer updates detailed
Urus helps Lamborghini achieve historic sales in 2018
Mercedes-Benz EQC made US debut at CES Las Vegas
-
BMW Designworks and North Face introduce the new Futurelight Camper
This is the all-new 2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet
Toyota Supra teaser again. The sports car will be unveiled next week
Related Specs
1982 Toyota Celica SupraEngine: Inline 6, Power: 108.1 kw / 145.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 210.0 nm / 154.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2000 Toyota Celica TRD Sports MEngine: Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 199.9 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 188 nm / 138.7 ft lbs @ 6800 rpm
1989 Toyota Supra TurboEngine: Turbocharged Inline 6, Power: 173.0 kw / 232.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 344.38 nm / 254.0 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2007 Toyota Supra HV-REngine: 3UZ-FE V8 w/Inwheel Front Electric Motors, Power: 357.9 kw / 480 bhp, Torque: 510 nm / 376.2 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1993 Toyota Supra TurboEngine: Twin Turbo Inline-6, Power: 238.6 kw / 320.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 427.1 nm / 315.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Toyota unveils P4 Automated Driving Concept
Toyota is conducting intensive tests for its autonomous cars. The technology is there and is developing fast, so Toyota wants to see how it performs in ...
Toyota is conducting intensive tests for its autonomous cars. The technology is there and is developing fast, so Toyota wants to see how it performs in ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Seat achieved record sales in 2018
Seat had a magnificent 2018, with sales that exceeded expectations and brought more clients into showrooms. Globally, SEAT sold a total of 517,600 vehicles, ...
Seat had a magnificent 2018, with sales that exceeded expectations and brought more clients into showrooms. Globally, SEAT sold a total of 517,600 vehicles, ...
Gadgets
Harman launches a technology to improve in-car phone conversations
Talking on the phone in car is quite a challenge for some volume cars, that don't offer very good sound quality for conversations. Harman is the biggest ...
Talking on the phone in car is quite a challenge for some volume cars, that don't offer very good sound quality for conversations. Harman is the biggest ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Video: Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift spied with little camo
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz published its roadmap for 2019. In those drawing we didn't see anything about the GLC facelift but the start of 2019 has ...
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz published its roadmap for 2019. In those drawing we didn't see anything about the GLC facelift but the start of 2019 has ...