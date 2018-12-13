Toyota and Lexus issue US recall

Toyota is playing safe in the US and issuing a safety recall, even though this is not good for the image of a manufacturer who had some impressive recalls in the US. remember the acceleration problems of the Prius.





Toyota is conducting a safety recall involving certain Toyota 2003-2005 Model Year Corolla, 2002-2005 Model Year Sequoia, 2003-2005 Model Year Tundra and 2002-2005 Model Year Lexus SC vehicles in the United States. Approximately 65,000 vehicles are involved in this recall.





This time, is not Toyota's fault. The involved vehicles were subject to previous recalls where front passenger airbag inflators were replaced with new Takata-produced, non-desiccated airbag inflators as a remedy. AnchorFor all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will replace the front passenger airbag inflator or the airbag assembly with an improved one produced by non-Takata suppliers at no cost.





A safety defect may arise in the Takata inflators due to propellant degradation occurring after prolonged exposure to high absolute humidity and high temperature cycling. Activation of an inflator with degraded propellant may result in an airbag inflator rupture. If a defective inflator ruptures, it may cause sharp metal fragments to pass through the airbag and spray directly at the driver and passengers, increasing the risk of serious injury or death.





Owners of the involved vehicles will receive notification by first class mail starting in early January.









