The new Shelby GT500 can deliver 1200 HP thanks to Hennessey

The new Shelby GT500 is available with the most powerfull V8 engine developed until now in the Ford line-up. The 5.2 liter unit can deliver 760 horsepower and 850 Nm peak of torque.





But this was not enought for the Hennessey Performance guys. They have created three different performance packs for the Blue Oval muscle car. The first one is named Venom 850 and, as the name suggest, the V8 engine delivers 850 horsepower and 983 Nm peak of torque.





The middle package is called Venom 1000 and comes with 1000 horsepower and 1.152 Nm peak of torque. The most impressive package is named Venom 1200 and thanks to this one, the V8 engine can offer an astonishing 1200 horsepower and 1.356 Nm peak of torque. According to Hennessey, this amount of power can be delivered only when the engine is using E85 or competition fuel.





Hennessey managed to extract this amount of power thanks to a twin-turbo setup, an upgraded fuel system, a new exhaust system and also an improved intercooler. The air induction system has also received some modifications while the seven speed automatic transmission was straightned.

