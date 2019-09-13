The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback was unveiled in Frankfurt
Audi has unveiled the 2020 RS7 Sportback during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. As you can imagine, the car comes with a more aggressive exterior, a more sporty interior and, of course, with a perfomance oriented engine.
Under the hood of the 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback is a 4.0 liter TFSI engine which can deliver 600 horsepower and 800 Nm peak of torque within a broad range from 2,100 to 4,500 rpm. The high-performance Sportback will sprint from 0 to 62mph in only 3.6 seconds and reach V-max at an electronically limited 155mph.
Accompanying the performance is a suitably characterful and full-bore V8 sound which can be modulated via the standard Audi drive select dynamic handling system In the customisable RS1 and RS2 modes, customers can decide for themselves whether they want a sporty or balanced tone.
Audi also installed a mild-hybrid 48-vold system which can improve the efficiency and lower the fuel consumption. There is also a cylinder on demand technology that can shut off four of the engine's cyclinder while low loads.
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio "Alfa Romeo Racing"
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
First teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new era
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Lotus Evija supercar teased ahead of Goodwood
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world's first British ...
Volkswagen ID3 1st Edition received 30.000 orders
The Volkswagen ID3 was launched just two months ago. To attract customers and to show the potential of the car, Volkswagen offered a special launch edition ...
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
