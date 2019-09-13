The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback was unveiled in Frankfurt

Audi has unveiled the 2020 RS7 Sportback during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. As you can imagine, the car comes with a more aggressive exterior, a more sporty interior and, of course, with a perfomance oriented engine.





Under the hood of the 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback is a 4.0 liter TFSI engine which can deliver 600 horsepower and 800 Nm peak of torque within a broad range from 2,100 to 4,500 rpm. The high-performance Sportback will sprint from 0 to 62mph in only 3.6 seconds and reach V-max at an electronically limited 155mph.





Accompanying the performance is a suitably characterful and full-bore V8 sound which can be modulated via the standard Audi drive select dynamic handling system In the customisable RS1 and RS2 modes, customers can decide for themselves whether they want a sporty or balanced tone.





Audi also installed a mild-hybrid 48-vold system which can improve the efficiency and lower the fuel consumption. There is also a cylinder on demand technology that can shut off four of the engine's cyclinder while low loads.

