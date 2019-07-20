Skoda unveiled the 2020 Karoq and 2020 Kodiaq SUVs
20 July 2019 10:55:32
|Tweet
Skoda has prepared some mid-life modifications for the Kodiaq and Karoq SUVs. Basically we are speaking about the 2020 MY of the Czech SUVs which are receiving some exterior and technology tweaks.
The first one is at the back of the car. The logo of the manufacturer was replaced by the “SKODA” lettering prominently featured on the tailgate. For the Kodiaq, Skoda also will give you some special 20 inch wheels, but only on the top of the line versions.
On the tech side, Skoda has decided to remove the Blind Spot Detect system. Instead, the Czech manufacturer is giving you the Side Assist system which is better and which will also come with a rear traffic allert function.
Another important thing is that the DCC (dynamic chassis control) system is now available also for the front-wheel drive versions. On the Karoq, diesel fans will be able to order the 2.0 TDI with 190 horsepower. This new addition in the Karoq range will be available only with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Skoda Octavia WRCEngine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Skoda Tudor ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Lexus will unveil an electric concept car during Tokyo Motor Show
A few days ago, Lexus unveiled the LC Convertible prototype. Now we have other interesting news regarding the Japanese car manufacturer. ...
A few days ago, Lexus unveiled the LC Convertible prototype. Now we have other interesting news regarding the Japanese car manufacturer. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Bentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Market News
Mercedes retains its first place among premium manufacturers in 2019
There are now three years since BMW lost the top position in the premium manufacturers ranking, in front of Mercedes. And it seems it still has to struggle ...
There are now three years since BMW lost the top position in the premium manufacturers ranking, in front of Mercedes. And it seems it still has to struggle ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen launches new manual transmission: MQ281
Even though sales for their DSG transmission are increasing year by year, Volkswagen is not abandoning the manual gearbox. Proof is that Volkswagen announced ...
Even though sales for their DSG transmission are increasing year by year, Volkswagen is not abandoning the manual gearbox. Proof is that Volkswagen announced ...
Various News
Aston Martin Valkyrie - first public demo run at Silverstone
Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of the most impressive hypercars which are still on the development. All the units which will be produced are already ordered ...
Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of the most impressive hypercars which are still on the development. All the units which will be produced are already ordered ...
Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Videos
Enjoy the sound of the new Porsche 911 GT3
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...