Skoda unveiled the 2020 Karoq and 2020 Kodiaq SUVs

Skoda has prepared some mid-life modifications for the Kodiaq and Karoq SUVs. Basically we are speaking about the 2020 MY of the Czech SUVs which are receiving some exterior and technology tweaks.





The first one is at the back of the car. The logo of the manufacturer was replaced by the “SKODA” lettering prominently featured on the tailgate. For the Kodiaq, Skoda also will give you some special 20 inch wheels, but only on the top of the line versions.





On the tech side, Skoda has decided to remove the Blind Spot Detect system. Instead, the Czech manufacturer is giving you the Side Assist system which is better and which will also come with a rear traffic allert function.





Another important thing is that the DCC (dynamic chassis control) system is now available also for the front-wheel drive versions. On the Karoq, diesel fans will be able to order the 2.0 TDI with 190 horsepower. This new addition in the Karoq range will be available only with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Tags: karoq, kodiaq, skoda, skoda karoq, skoda kodiaq

