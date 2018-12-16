Skoda deliver 110.100 vehicles worldwide in November

Skoda continues on course for growth. The Czech car manufacturer deliverd 1,148,600 vehicles between January and November – an increase of 5.1% over the same period last year. In November, the company recorded 110,100 deliveries worldwide, a decline of 3.9% compared to the same month last year.





One good reason for this sale decline was the car market in China. But Skoda managed to achieve strong growth in Russia in Novemberdelivering 8,200 vehicles represents an increase of 42.9% over the same month last year.





As you would expect, Skoda Octavia remains the brand’s bestseller, and demand for the compact SUV Skoda Karoq continues to rise.





"In the first eleven months of the year, we increased our deliveries by 5.1% compared to the previous year. An encouraging performance, especially in light of the introduction of the new WLTP test cycle and the currently declining car market in China. With our product campaign, we are providing the right impetus and winning over new customer groups to the Skoda brand. With the new Skoda Scala, we are now taking the next step in successfully continuing our dynamic development in the important compact class“, said Alain Favey, Skoda Board Member for Sales and Marketing.





Tags: skoda, skoda deliveries, skoda in november, skoda registres, skoda worldwide

Posted in Skoda, Various News