Skoda Citigo-e iV is a mean little electric car

Skoda unveiled the all-new Citigo-e iV which is the brand's frist electric car ever. The new Citigo-e iV is basically a new version of the Volkswagen e-Up!.





The new electric car comes with some slightly exterior modifications compared to the combustion engine version. Under the skin of the new Czech model is an electric motor which can deliver 83 horsepower and 210 Nm peak of torque. The same amount of power is also delivered by the VW e-Up!.





But the big difference comes in the battery pack department. The new Skoda Citigo-e iV has a battery pack of 36.8 kWh which is good for about 265 kilometrs. The electric range was calculated via the all-new WLTP cycle.





The not to 100 km/h is done in 12.5 seconds, while the run from 60 to 100 km/h is done in 7.6 seconds. The top speed of the new Skoda Citigo-e iV is clocked at 130 km/h.

Tags: citigo-e iv, skoda, skoda citigo, skoda citigo-e iv, skoda electric car

Posted in Skoda, New Vehicles