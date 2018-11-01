Renault Premier Edition available on Kangoo, Traffic and Master
1 November 2018 19:07:00
Renault will make proper use of its most recent partnership with Sky Sports Premier League. The French manufacturer is sponsoring the coverage of the Premier League and has launched a series special vehicles. The special edition is called Premier Edition and is found on Kangoo, Trafic and Master.
Based on the generous specification of the Business+ level of trim, or the Sport Nav for the award-winning Trafic, the new Premier Edition versions are set off with exclusive black alloy wheels and a choice of black or white decals, plus such standard features as auto headlights and wipers, front fog lights and cruise control.
For convenience and safety, all the Premier Edition Renault vans include the R-Link Infotainment system with TOMTOM navigation, a rear view camera and, a dash cam with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) that detects when the vehicle in front is moving off and also warns of an impending front end collision or if the van is moving out of its lane.
The Kangoo Premier Edition additionally benefits from a leather steering wheel, cruise control, metallic paint, and 15-inch ‘ARIA’ black alloy wheels. Customers can choose from a choice of efficient 1.5-litre dCi engines, which, depending on version, are complemented with a five- or six-speed manual gearbox, or the option of a six-speed EDC automatic transmission. The Premier Edition can be specified in three body styles – Panel Van, Maxi Van, and Crew Van – and costs from £18,800.
Body-coloured side mouldings and 17-inch ‘CYCLADE’ black alloy wheels are exclusive to the Renault Trafic Premier Edition. It offers a choice of two wheelbases, plus the availability of a Crew Van version, and can be ordered with the 1.6-litre turbodiesel engine in either dCi 120 , ENERGY dCi 125 or ENERGY dCi 145 specification. The Renault Trafic Premier Edition is priced from £26,150.
Extra equipment of the Renault Master Premier Edition, over and above the Business+ level of trim, includes 16-inch black alloy wheels, cruise control and metallic paint. The Premier Edition is available in two wheelbase lengths and with a choice of 2.3-litre turbodiesel engines – dCi 130, ENERGY dCi 145 and ENERGY dCi 170. All are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and drive through the front wheels. The Renault Master Premier Edition starts from £33,400.
-
