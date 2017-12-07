Home » News » Range Rover » Range Rover Sport P400e prototype unveiled in LA
Range Rover Sport P400e prototype unveiled in LA
7 December 2017 16:51:56
Range Rover used this year Los Angeles Motor Show to unveil two special models, that will define the range in the future years. The prototypes of the new 2019 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport P400e plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models were shown for the first time in North America.
The new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport P400e PHEV models combine a 296hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engine with a 114hp (85kW) electric motor and an advanced 13.1 kWh lithium-ion battery giving a total available power output of 398hp.
The Land Rover Terrain Response 2 technology in the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport P400e featues a unique calibration to intelligently and precisely distribute torque from the electric motor, which has no creep speed and is able to deliver maximum torque from zero rpm, to all four wheels. This gives greater control during low-speed off-road maneuvers.
For the first time, customers choosing the flagship Land Rover SUV can experience zero-emission driving. Drivers of the new PHEV model can choose from two driving modes:
1. Parallel Hybrid mode (the default driving mode) – combines gasoline and electric drive. The driver can optimize battery charge or fuel economy by utilizing one of two charge management functions:
SAVE function – prevents the battery charge dropping below a pre-selected level
Predictive Energy Optimization (PEO) function – entering a destination in the navigation system enables the feature, which utilizes in built GPS altitude data for the selected route, to intelligently combine the electric motor and petrol engine to maximize fuel economy
2. EV (Electric Vehicle) mode – enables the vehicle to run solely on the electric motor using the energy stored in the battery, the ideal solution for quiet, zero-emission journeys
The new PHEV 2019 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport P400e features a plug-in charge point behind a discreet panel on the grille, a 7kW on-board charger, and a charging cable. The PHEV model is available with three types of cables and includes a home charging lead, which connects to domestic power supplies, as standard.
The PHEV 2019 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport P400e represent the first steps for Land Rover on the path that will see all new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles launched from 2020 offering an electrified powertrain option.
