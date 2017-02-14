Home » News » Peugeot » PSA Peugeot - Citroen will buy Opel

PSA Peugeot - Citroen will buy Opel

14 February 2017 13:41:56

According to a recent report, PSA Peugeot - Citroen and General Motors are discussing a possible merger. Reuters said that the two auto manufacturers are holding talks for a merger of German manufacturer Opel with PSA. 

A French spokesman confirmed the information to Reuters. “We are in discussions with Opel to expand upon our existing projects,” said Bertrand Blaise. 

PSA Peugeot - Citroen will buy Opel
“I can see why GM may possibly seek to sell its European division, which hasn’t made money in many years. It is less clear why Peugeot would be interested in buying GM’s assets. The purchase would give them capacity in Germany, one of the most expensive countries to produce cars and would lead to excess capacity", added George Galliers, an analyst with Evercore ISI.

As a result of this merger, PSA will become the second bigger car manufacturer in Europe. Volkswagen will stay on the first position while Renault will come on the third. 

An official statement will be made in a few days so stay tuned. 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Posted in Peugeot, Various News

Source: Reuters

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. PSA Peugeot - Citroen will buy Opel

    PSA Peugeot - Citroen will buy Opel

  2. Toyota has sold over 10 million hybrids

    Toyota has sold over 10 million hybrids

  3. 2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet is here. 630 HP and S-Class seats

    2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet is here. 630 HP and S-Class seats

  4.  
  5. 2017 Ford Focus Electric is available in Europe

    2017 Ford Focus Electric is available in Europe

  6. 2017 Audi RS3 Sportback facelift is here

    2017 Audi RS3 Sportback facelift is here

  7. Jeep Wrangler Hunting Unlimited by Vilner is a hell of car

    Jeep Wrangler Hunting Unlimited by Vilner is a hell of car

Related Specs

  1. 1985 Peugeot 205 T16 Group B

    Engine: XU8T Inline-4, Power: 316.2 kw / 424 bhp @ 7500 rpm, Torque: 490.81 nm / 362.0 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm

  2. 2001 Peugeot 206 WRC

    Engine: XU9J4, Water Cooled, Aluminum Block & Head Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5250 rpm, Torque: 535 nm / 394.6 ft lbs

  3. 2002 Peugeot 206 WRC

    Engine: Auminum Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5300 rpm, Torque: 535 nm / 394.6 ft lbs

  4. 2006 Peugeot 207 RCup

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 208.8 kw / 280 bhp @ 8500 rpmN/A

  5. 2007 Peugeot 308 RC Z Concept

    Engine: EP6DTS Inline-4, Power: 162.6 kw / 218 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiledInfiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...

Gadgets

Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technologyJaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours raceBMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...

Videos

Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
Copyright CarSession.com