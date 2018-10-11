Peugeot Partner Van UK prices announced
11 October 2018 18:26:31
|Tweet
Along with the new Berlingo, Peugeot is also introducing its sibling, the new Partner, available as a van. The new 2018 peugeot Partner Van starts at £15,825 in the UK.
This third generation Partner Van bears all the hallmarks of the first two generations and brings increased loading capacities, improved dynamics, PEUGEOT i-Cockpit and greater levels of driver assistance systems.
The all-new Partner Van introduces new-to-segment technology, including a new Overload Indicator, informing the driver when the maximum authorised mass is exceeded, and Surround Rear Vision which enhances the driver’s rear-view visibility, feeding back footage from two cameras to display on a 5-inch colour screen that replaces the traditional rear-view mirror.
It also features Flankguard – a system informing the driver of the proximity of objects to the side of the manoeuvering vehicle and an Automatic Electronic Parking Brake (included with the Multi-Flex passenger seat and available as an option in vehicles with a single passenger seat).
It comes available as a Panel Van, with two body and wheelbase lengths, four trim levels including two dedicated ‘Ready-To-Go’ versions: Asphalt and Grip.
The S trim comes with DAB radio, Bluetooth hands-free, PEUGEOT Connect SOS & Assistance, electric windows, automatic headlights, nearside sliding door, full steel bulkhead, Electronic Stability Control and ABS with Hill Start Assist, EBA and EBFD as standard. Prices start at £15,825 for the Standard version and £17,800 for the Long version.
Professional trim level adds air conditioning, rear-parking sensors, 8-inch capacitive colour touchscreen with MirrorLink, six-way adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control with programmable speed limiter and automatic electronic parking brake. Prices start at £17,425 for the Standard length and £19,400 for the Long length.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1985 Peugeot 205 T16 Group BEngine: XU8T Inline-4, Power: 316.2 kw / 424 bhp @ 7500 rpm, Torque: 490.81 nm / 362.0 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
2001 Peugeot 206 WRCEngine: XU9J4, Water Cooled, Aluminum Block & Head Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5250 rpm, Torque: 535 nm / 394.6 ft lbs
2002 Peugeot 206 WRCEngine: Auminum Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5300 rpm, Torque: 535 nm / 394.6 ft lbs
2006 Peugeot 207 RCupEngine: Inline-4, Power: 208.8 kw / 280 bhp @ 8500 rpmN/A
2007 Peugeot 308 RC Z ConceptEngine: EP6DTS Inline-4, Power: 162.6 kw / 218 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti Project Black S announced
Infiniti will not take part at this year Paris Motor Show bear-handed, as it will introduce a special edition of its most popular car: Q60. ...
Infiniti will not take part at this year Paris Motor Show bear-handed, as it will introduce a special edition of its most popular car: Q60. ...
Custom Cars
2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Future Cars
Polestar 1 Coupe first units produced
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer ...
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer ...
Market News
McLaren sales reached recor dnumbers in 2017
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen announces partnership with Microsoft
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Various News
Mazda rotary engine will be used as a range extender
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...
Motorsports
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Videos
Ken Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special video
In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man ...
In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man ...