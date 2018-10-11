Peugeot Partner Van UK prices announced

Along with the new Berlingo, Peugeot is also introducing its sibling, the new Partner, available as a van. The new 2018 peugeot Partner Van starts at £15,825 in the UK.





This third generation Partner Van bears all the hallmarks of the first two generations and brings increased loading capacities, improved dynamics, PEUGEOT i-Cockpit and greater levels of driver assistance systems.





The all-new Partner Van introduces new-to-segment technology, including a new Overload Indicator, informing the driver when the maximum authorised mass is exceeded, and Surround Rear Vision which enhances the driver’s rear-view visibility, feeding back footage from two cameras to display on a 5-inch colour screen that replaces the traditional rear-view mirror.





It also features Flankguard – a system informing the driver of the proximity of objects to the side of the manoeuvering vehicle and an Automatic Electronic Parking Brake (included with the Multi-Flex passenger seat and available as an option in vehicles with a single passenger seat).





It comes available as a Panel Van, with two body and wheelbase lengths, four trim levels including two dedicated ‘Ready-To-Go’ versions: Asphalt and Grip.





The S trim comes with DAB radio, Bluetooth hands-free, PEUGEOT Connect SOS & Assistance, electric windows, automatic headlights, nearside sliding door, full steel bulkhead, Electronic Stability Control and ABS with Hill Start Assist, EBA and EBFD as standard. Prices start at £15,825 for the Standard version and £17,800 for the Long version.





Professional trim level adds air conditioning, rear-parking sensors, 8-inch capacitive colour touchscreen with MirrorLink, six-way adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control with programmable speed limiter and automatic electronic parking brake. Prices start at £17,425 for the Standard length and £19,400 for the Long length.













