Peugeot Boxer Electric marks the beginning of a new era

Peugeot is using the current Boxer to make history at this year Commercial Vehicle Show. The French manufacturer unveiled the new Boxer Electric a zero-emission model to the Boxer LCV range. This continues PEUGEOT’s electrification strategy, which will see all vehicles offered with an electrified variant by 2023.





The vehicle on display at the NEC will be an L1H1 435 panel van. The Boxer Electric models will be produced at the Sevel plant in Val di Sangro, Italy and converted by partner BD Auto.





Making its first appearance at the CV Show will be the multi-award winning all-new PEUGEOT Partner, voted International Van of the Year 2019, when launched late last year. Two models will be on display: a Partner BlueHDi 100 manual 950 Professional Long, the largest variant of the Partner offering up to 4.4m3 of load space with the Multi-Flex seat folded and a payload of 954kg. The second Partner model is a Standard length Partner BlueHDi 100 Asphalt. The Partner is available in S, Grip, Professional and Asphalt specification.





The Professional model on display features a long list of standard equipment including: air conditioning, rear parking sensors, cruise control with variable speed limiter, automatic electronic parking brake, one touch electric windows with heated and electrically folding door mirrors, Multi-Flex modular folding passenger bench seat with pivoting writing table and load-through bulkhead, DAB radio with remote controls, 8 inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay Android Auto and Mirrorlink and front fog lights with cornering function.





The Expert range has been a growing success story for PEUGEOT since its international launch at the CV Show three years ago. Sales in the first quarter of 2019 have been particularly strong, rising 156% compared with Q1 2018. The Expert Professional Standard length model on display features the BlueHDi 120 engine with Stop and Start technology.

















