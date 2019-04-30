Home » News » Peugeot » Peugeot Boxer Electric marks the beginning of a new era

Peugeot Boxer Electric marks the beginning of a new era

30 April 2019 16:26:17

Peugeot is using the current Boxer to make history at this year Commercial Vehicle Show. The French manufacturer unveiled the new Boxer Electric a zero-emission model to the Boxer LCV range.  This continues PEUGEOT’s electrification strategy, which will see all vehicles offered with an electrified variant by 2023. 

The vehicle on display at the NEC will be an L1H1 435 panel van. The Boxer Electric models will be produced at the Sevel plant in Val di Sangro, Italy and converted by partner BD Auto.

Making its first appearance at the CV Show will be the multi-award winning all-new PEUGEOT Partner, voted International Van of the Year 2019, when launched late last year. Two models will be on display: a Partner BlueHDi 100 manual 950 Professional Long, the largest variant of the Partner offering up to 4.4m3 of load space with the Multi-Flex seat folded and a payload of 954kg. The second Partner model is a Standard length Partner BlueHDi 100 Asphalt. The Partner is available in S, Grip, Professional and Asphalt specification.
Peugeot Boxer Electric marks the beginning of a new era
Peugeot Boxer Electric marks the beginning of a new era Photos

The Professional model on display features a long list of standard equipment including: air conditioning, rear parking sensors, cruise control with variable speed limiter, automatic electronic parking brake, one touch electric windows with heated and electrically folding door mirrors, Multi-Flex modular folding passenger bench seat with pivoting writing table and load-through bulkhead, DAB radio with remote controls, 8 inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay Android Auto and Mirrorlink and front fog lights with cornering function.

The Expert range has been a growing success story for PEUGEOT since its international launch at the CV Show three years ago. Sales in the first quarter of 2019 have been particularly strong, rising 156% compared with Q1 2018. The Expert Professional Standard length model on display features the BlueHDi 120 engine with Stop and Start technology. 




Tags: , , ,

Posted in Peugeot, New Vehicles

Peugeot Boxer Electric marks the beginning of a new era Photos (1 photos)
  • Peugeot Boxer Electric marks the beginning of a new era

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Peugeot Boxer Electric marks the beginning of a new era

    Peugeot Boxer Electric marks the beginning of a new era

  2. Isuzu D-Max XTR unveiled at the 2019 Commercial Vehicle Show

    Isuzu D-Max XTR unveiled at the 2019 Commercial Vehicle Show

  3. Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Safir officially introduced

    Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Safir officially introduced

  4.  
  5. 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept unveiled

    2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept unveiled

  6. Aston Martin launched the all-new DBS Superleggera Volante

    Aston Martin launched the all-new DBS Superleggera Volante

  7. Another teaser picture with the upcoming Citroen centenary concept

    Another teaser picture with the upcoming Citroen centenary concept

Related Specs

  1. 1937 Peugeot 402 Darl'mat

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70.0 bhp @ 4250 rpmN/A

  2. 2007 Peugeot 908 HDi FAP

    Engine: Aluminum Diesel 100 Degree V 12, Power: 522.0 kw / 700 bhp, Torque: 1200 nm / 885.1 ft lbs

  3. 2003 Peugeot Hoggar Concept

    Engine: Twin Diesel HDi Engines, Power: 268.5 kw / 360 bhp, Torque: 800 nm / 590.0 ft lbs

  4. 1912 Peugeot L76 Grand Prix

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 96.9 kw / 129.9 bhp @ 2250 rpmN/A

  5. 1989 Peugeot Oxia Concept

    Engine: Twin Turbo 24 valve V6, Power: 507.1 kw / 680.0 bhp @ 8200 rpm, Torque: 726.0 nm / 535.5 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Kia HabaNiro concept officially unveiledKia HabaNiro concept officially unveiled
Urban mobility is a tough challenge for every manufacturer. Kia has a head start thanks to its electric Soul and Niro models. Now it makes an even bigger ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Skoda teases third SUV modelSkoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...

Market News

Best ever February sales for Mercedes Benz USABest ever February sales for Mercedes Benz USA
2017 started very good for the world's largest premium manufacturer. Even on the USA market, Mercedes recorded very good sales in January. And it looks ...

Gadgets

Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehiclesInfiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...

Various News

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 200.000 units soldMitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 200.000 units sold
It's on the market for some years, but people choose its hybrid version very often, helping it achieve an important milestone. The Mitsubishi Outlander ...

Motorsports

Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia DusterArmed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...

Videos

BMW M8 was spied during some testing around the NurburgringBMW M8 was spied during some testing around the Nurburgring
If you are looking for a German Grand Tourer, the 8 Series is the perfect car for you. But if you are searching for some special thrills, we have a good news. ...
Copyright CarSession.com