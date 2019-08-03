Pagani unveiled the Huayra Roadster BC

Pagani has published the first pictures and details of the special version Huayra Roadster BC.





The car is equipped with the same V12 6.0 liter AMG-sourced engine but this time it deliver 800 horsepower and 1.050 Nm peak of torque.





The engine resources are sent to the ground via a seven speed sequential gearbox made by X-Trac which has a single-clutch setup. According to Pagani, the car has also received some aerodynamics improvements in order to deliver even more performance around any track in the world.





The Italian officials told that the Roadster BC can generate up to 1.9 Gs of max lateral force in corners and this part is also thanks to the specially made Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires.





For now we don't have an official 60 time, but we can be pretty sure that this special version can do it better than the standard car. According to Pagani, the new Huyara Roadster BC will be made in just 40 units.

