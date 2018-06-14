Opel GT Concept - first teaser picture
14 June 2018 06:39:56
When the Earth wasn't as we know it today, Opel had a brilliant sports car named Speedster. It was a joke of course, but it has been lots of years since the German car manufacturer hasn't deliver a proper sportscar.
Now, Opel has published a teaser picture with the upcoming GT Concept, but the news aren't that good. This concept car won't be developed in a productions version, instead it will be used to preview the new generation design language.
"The concept is where we are going with the brand portfolio in the future. You’ll get some of the flavor and some of the ingredients but we’re trying to push the boundary with the concept beyond the Corsa", Mark Adams, vice-president of design for Vauxhall told Auto Express.
The new generation Opel Corsa is set to be unveiled in 2019 and in 2020 it will be on the market in a pure electric version which will be named eCorsa.
