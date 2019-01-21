Nissan NV300 Concept-van unveiled
21 January 2019 06:42:14
|Tweet
Nissan continues to build on its most successful utility vehicle in tears: the NV. To show its clients how far can it go with the conversions, Nissan has created an all-new NV300 Concept-van.
Unveiled at the Brussels Motor Show in Belgium, the vehicle’s cargo area has been kitted out as a mobile workshop for a creative woodworking professional. It contains numerous practical and innovative features.
The van’s content has been developed and created in a collaboration between Nissan and Studio Hardie, a highly respected British design studio.
The NV300 Concept-van also comes equipped with an integrated portable battery solution called Nissan Energy ROAM – an all-in-one, weatherproof power pack that provides convenient, emission-free and silent power while on the go. With a storage capacity of 700Wh and maximum power output of 1kW, this portable battery solution is a state-of-the-art energy hub for mobile professionals.
For a woodworker moving regularly between jobs, it would allow them to power their professional life – from tools to tablets.
Comprising second-life batteries recovered from Nissan LEAF electric vehicles which have come to the end of their life, Nissan Energy ROAM is the latest example of Nissan’s leadership in sustainable energy technology. The power pack can even be recharged using a solar panel accessory – as mounted on the roof of the NV300 Concept-van – making it a truly ‘off-grid’ power solution.
The NV300 Concept-van is a great example of the new possibilities which Nissan might one day deliver to commercial customers. Its personalised load space includes innovations such as an integrated touch-screen computer, swivel seating on floor rails, space-saving bespoke storage and LED lighting in the ceiling.
Nissan NV300 Concept-van unveiled Photos (2 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Nissan Altima -TE AWD receives some cool tracks
Nissan NV300 Concept-van unveiled
2018 Renault sales figures announced
-
Rolls Royce Bespoke division, impressive growth in 2018
2020 Ford Mondeo facelift is here and it has a Hybrid Wagon version
Hyundai unveiled the 2020 Ioniq Hybrid and 2020 Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid cars
Related Specs
1984 Nissan 300ZXEngine: V6, Power: 165.5 kw / 221.9 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 268.5 nm / 198.0 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin TurboEngine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
2006 Nissan 350Z GT-S ConceptEngine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1993 Nissan Stillen 300 GTZEngine: Twin Turbo V6, Power: 346.8 kw / 465.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 607.4 nm / 448.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
2002 Nissan 350ZEngine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX Concept revealed
Infiniti used this year Detroit Motor Show to showcase the new QX Inspiration Concept, a futuristic car that looks into the future of electric and autonomous ...
Infiniti used this year Detroit Motor Show to showcase the new QX Inspiration Concept, a futuristic car that looks into the future of electric and autonomous ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Skoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Market News
2018 Kia sales reached record levels
After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...
After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen testing autonomous parking technology
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...