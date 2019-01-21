Home » News » Nissan » Nissan NV300 Concept-van unveiled

Nissan NV300 Concept-van unveiled

21 January 2019 06:42:14

Nissan continues to build on its most successful utility vehicle in tears: the NV. To show its clients how far can it go with the conversions, Nissan has created an all-new NV300 Concept-van.

Unveiled at the Brussels Motor Show in Belgium, the vehicle’s cargo area has been kitted out as a mobile workshop for a creative woodworking professional. It contains numerous practical and innovative features.

The van’s content has been developed and created in a collaboration between Nissan and Studio Hardie, a highly respected British design studio.

The NV300 Concept-van also comes equipped with an integrated portable battery solution called Nissan Energy ROAM – an all-in-one, weatherproof power pack that provides convenient, emission-free and silent power while on the go. With a storage capacity of 700Wh and maximum power output of 1kW, this portable battery solution is a state-of-the-art energy hub for mobile professionals.
For a woodworker moving regularly between jobs, it would allow them to power their professional life – from tools to tablets.

Comprising second-life batteries recovered from Nissan LEAF electric vehicles which have come to the end of their life, Nissan Energy ROAM is the latest example of Nissan’s leadership in sustainable energy technology. The power pack can even be recharged using a solar panel accessory – as mounted on the roof of the NV300 Concept-van – making it a truly ‘off-grid’ power solution.

The NV300 Concept-van is a great example of the new possibilities which Nissan might one day deliver to commercial customers. Its personalised load space includes innovations such as an integrated touch-screen computer, swivel seating on floor rails, space-saving bespoke storage and LED lighting in the ceiling.



