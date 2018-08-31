Nissan Navara N-Guard version available in UK

Nissan is updating its pick-up offer on the UK market with the introduction of a special version of the popular Navara. The special version is called N-Guard and is available as Double Cab with 2.3 dCi 190 PS engine, priced starting from £28,075 with the Manual gearbox, and £29,525 for the Automatic gearbox.





Based on the flagship Tekna grade, the front grille, fog lamp surrounds, mirror covers, door handles and rear bumper are all finished in black. Matching side steps and roof rails have been added, along with unique black 18-inch alloy wheels. The interior of the headlamps has been darkened, and a sunroof with tinted glass is standard.





Customers can order the Navara N-Guard in one of three exterior colours – Twilight Grey, Metallic Black and Storm White. The makeover is completed with unique decals at the base of the front doors, extending on to the load bed behind the rear wheel.





Inside there are restyled leather and cloth seats. The base and back inserts have been upgraded with a smart new dark grey and yellow design, complemented by yellow double stitching. This feature is replicated on the door trim and on the new signature floor mats, which feature a geometric design to match the exterior decals.





The N-Guard’s new features complement the Navara’s existing suite of advanced technologies. Standard equipment includes Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Intelligent Emergency Braking and Intelligent Around View Monitor. As with every Nissan LCV, the Navara N-Guard comes with a five-year / 100,000 mile warranty.





The Nissan Navara N-Guard takes its name from the Nissan EnGuard concept, first seen at the Hannover Motor Show 2016. The Navara N-Guard will make its public debut at the Hannover Motor Show 2018 later this month.













