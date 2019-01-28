Home » News » Nissan » Nissan Micra gets two new gasoline engines

Nissan Micra gets two new gasoline engines

28 January 2019 17:25:24

Nissan enjoys good popularity in UK even with the small Micra. To keep the good momentum, Nissan is updating the Micra line-up. Three new customer choices have been added to the Micra range – an all-new upgraded and more efficient turbocharged petrol engine with ‘world-first’ technology; the debut of an Xtronic automatic – on sale in the UK from February – linked to the same engine; plus the arrival of a more powerful flagship powertrain with lowered ride height, revised suspension and sharper steering.

In addition, Nissan has also launched an all-new grade, the Micra N-Sport, which delivers an exclusive design upgrade both inside and outside the car.

The new Micra powertrains are now on sale in the UK, joining the existing 1.0-litre 71 PS naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5-litre 90 PS diesel engine.

The all-new 1.0-litre IG-T 100 delivers 100 PS through a five-speed manual transmission. Its launch in the Nissan Micra marks the debut of this engine in any Alliance vehicle, and includes world-first technologies for a 1.0-litre petrol unit. Fully compliant with Euro6d-Temp regulations, it replaces the 0.9-litre 90 PS petrol unit in the Micra range.
Available from February, the Xtronic is exclusively linked to the 1.0-litre petrol IG-T 100 PS engine.

The Xtronic automatic is an advanced Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) unit. It features D-step technology, which provides a more refined power delivery and on-road experience for the driver when compared to a conventional CVT. 

The new flagship in the Nissan Micra range is the 1.0-litre DIG-T 117 PS turbocharged petrol engine, linked to a more performance-oriented six-speed manual transmission.

It is not simply a retuned and more powerful version of the IG-T 100 PS unit, but a completely different engine. It has been developed by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance in conjunction with Daimler, alongside the 1.3-litre petrol engine recently launched in the Nissan Qashqai crossover SUV.



