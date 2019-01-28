Nissan Micra gets two new gasoline engines
28 January 2019 17:25:24
|Tweet
Nissan enjoys good popularity in UK even with the small Micra. To keep the good momentum, Nissan is updating the Micra line-up. Three new customer choices have been added to the Micra range – an all-new upgraded and more efficient turbocharged petrol engine with ‘world-first’ technology; the debut of an Xtronic automatic – on sale in the UK from February – linked to the same engine; plus the arrival of a more powerful flagship powertrain with lowered ride height, revised suspension and sharper steering.
In addition, Nissan has also launched an all-new grade, the Micra N-Sport, which delivers an exclusive design upgrade both inside and outside the car.
The new Micra powertrains are now on sale in the UK, joining the existing 1.0-litre 71 PS naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5-litre 90 PS diesel engine.
The all-new 1.0-litre IG-T 100 delivers 100 PS through a five-speed manual transmission. Its launch in the Nissan Micra marks the debut of this engine in any Alliance vehicle, and includes world-first technologies for a 1.0-litre petrol unit. Fully compliant with Euro6d-Temp regulations, it replaces the 0.9-litre 90 PS petrol unit in the Micra range.
Available from February, the Xtronic is exclusively linked to the 1.0-litre petrol IG-T 100 PS engine.
The Xtronic automatic is an advanced Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) unit. It features D-step technology, which provides a more refined power delivery and on-road experience for the driver when compared to a conventional CVT.
The new flagship in the Nissan Micra range is the 1.0-litre DIG-T 117 PS turbocharged petrol engine, linked to a more performance-oriented six-speed manual transmission.
It is not simply a retuned and more powerful version of the IG-T 100 PS unit, but a completely different engine. It has been developed by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance in conjunction with Daimler, alongside the 1.3-litre petrol engine recently launched in the Nissan Qashqai crossover SUV.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1984 Nissan 300ZXEngine: V6, Power: 165.5 kw / 221.9 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 268.5 nm / 198.0 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin TurboEngine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
2002 Nissan 350ZEngine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2006 Nissan 350Z GT-S ConceptEngine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2004 Nissan 350Z RoadsterEngine: V6N/AN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Nissean teases a mistery concept for Detroit
Nissan will come this year to the 2019 Detroit Motor Show and the Japanese car manufacturer has a special surprise for its fans. We don't know how it ...
Nissan will come this year to the 2019 Detroit Motor Show and the Japanese car manufacturer has a special surprise for its fans. We don't know how it ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Skoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Market News
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Gadgets
Jaguar Land Rover develops innovative technology for self-drivign cars
Many car manufacturers are focusing on creating autonomous cars, but very few think at solutions for the other traffic participants. Jaguar Land Rover ...
Many car manufacturers are focusing on creating autonomous cars, but very few think at solutions for the other traffic participants. Jaguar Land Rover ...
Various News
Land Rover Discovery will be produced in Slovakia
Jaguar Land Rover has made a big decision: the production fo the Land Rover Discovery will be moved in Slovakia. This announcement will lead to job cuts ...
Jaguar Land Rover has made a big decision: the production fo the Land Rover Discovery will be moved in Slovakia. This announcement will lead to job cuts ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...