Nissan Leaf e+ available to order in UK
30 June 2019 10:32:30
|Tweet
In order to remain the best sold electric car in the world, Nissan Leaf needs to offer some improvements in range and power. The new range-topping MY19 Nissan LEAF e+ sits at the pinnacle of the LEAF range, featuring advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology to deliver 217PS of performance and up to 239 miles of zero-emissions driving.
Prices for the new range-topping Nissan LEAF e+ Tekna start from £35,895, including the £3,500 Government Grant.
High-performance lithium-ion batteries are a key component of Nissan electric vehicles (EVs). Lightweight and compact, and coupled with high capacity energy storage and excellent reliability, Nissan’s battery technology is continuously evolving to exceed customer needs and expectations.
With the Nissan LEAF e+, the newly-developed 62kWh battery pack offers 55% more capacity and approximately 25% improvement in energy density while retaining a similar shape and size to the 40kWh LEAF battery pack; all without compromising the vehicle’s exterior design and interior space. Other than a 5-millimetre increase in the car’s overall height (based on 16-inch wheels), the car’s dimensions are unchanged.
This has given the LEAF e+ a significantly increased driving range of up to 239 miles (WLTP combined mode) on a single battery charge. Maximum power output and torque have been also improved to an impressive 217PS and 340 Nm, respectively, delivering more powerful acceleration performance.
With the more powerful motor, acceleration from 50mph to 75mph is nearly 13% quicker. This allows the LEAF e+ to confidently pass slower-moving vehicles, exit corners faster and merge seamlessly with fast-moving traffic. The top speed (98 mph) has also increased from the 40kWh version by approximately 10%.
While the previous battery pack modules composed of eight laminated-structure cells, the new Nissan LEAF e+ uses a new battery module design that allows for cell modules to vary in number. The new battery module uses an innovative laser welding technique on the cell joints to reduce the overall length of the module. At the same time, by changing the number of lamination layers of the cell, an optimal module height that matches the shape of the vehicle can be achieved.
All new LEAF versions come as standard with Nissan’s new NissanConnect infotainment system, with larger 8 inch touchscreen.
Features include Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto allowing for seamless smartphone connectivity. Customers also benefit from an upgraded navigation system, which features TomTom LIVE premium traffic and route optimisation, as well as the inbuilt Online Map Update facility and Chargers Location functionality.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin TurboEngine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
1964 Nissan Skyline 2000GTEngine: G7 Inline-6, Power: 123.0 kw / 165 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 180 nm / 132.8 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1969 Nissan Skyline 2000GTREngine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1987 Nissan Skyline 2000GTS-REngine: RB20DET-R Inline-6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1998 Nissan Skyline Autech GT-REngine: Twin Turbo Inline-6, Power: 205.8 kw / 276.0 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 271 nm / 199.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Bentley celebrates 100 years at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Every year, Goodwood Festival of Speed hosts an important celebration for one automotive brand that reaches a round age. This year, is Bentley's turn. ...
Every year, Goodwood Festival of Speed hosts an important celebration for one automotive brand that reaches a round age. This year, is Bentley's turn. ...
Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Videos
Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...