Nissan Ariya is a new concept for the future
24 October 2019 17:31:46
Nissan has a long tradition when it comes to SUV and crossovers. Now it honours this tradition with a new concept, recently unveiled.
In naming its all-new, near-production electric crossover concept, Nissan looked to the past to find a word that also represents the company’s future direction: Ariya.
Created as a vision of Nissan’s electrified future, the Ariya name traces back to ancient times – evoking images of respect and admiration.
“As the new icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, representing the next chapter in Nissan’s proud heritage of enriching people’s lives, we felt that this concept deserved to bear a memorable nameplate,” said Yasuhiro Yamauchi, representative executive officer, Nissan Motor. “After much deliberation, we selected Ariya, a name that is both forward thinking yet reflective of the past.”
In the context of the new Nissan Ariya Concept, the name represents strength of purpose and the vehicle’s mission to provide a more confident, more exciting and more connected driving experience.
Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice president of global design, says: “The groundbreaking platform dreamed by our engineers, and shaped by our advanced electric powertrain and packaging, inspired our global design team to reflect and give form to the innovation within. Ariya is a name that will be synonymous with the brilliant new vision of design and engineering at Nissan.”
