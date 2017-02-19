Next McLaren Super Series engine gets detailed

McLaren continues the teasing game of its future 650S replacement. The second-generation McLaren Super Series, which will make its public debut on March 7 at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show, will raise the limits of supercar performance.





Drivers will be able to enjoy acceleration from standstill to 200km/h (124mph) in just 7.8 seconds.





The ultra-low inertia, twin-scroll turbochargers fitted to the new M840T engine are spooling up more rapidly than previous designs, they deliver reduced turbo lag and quicker throttle response.





The new 4.0-litre engine signals its performance credentials with an exhaust sound achieved through a sophisticated balance of harmonics and delivering a ‘crescendo’ characteristic, according to engine rpm and load. A sports exhaust is optional for those who want even more.





Owners will also be able to showcase the heart of their new car – in particular, the cast-aluminium air intake plenum with McLaren Speedmark logo on top of the new V8 engine – with engine bay illumination that operates on vehicle unlocking.





The new 4.0-litre M840T is an outstanding engine powering an exceptional supercar capable of covering a standing quarter mile in 10.3 seconds,” commented McLaren Super Series Vehicle Line Director, Haydn Baker.









Tags: mclaren, mclaren supercar, mclaren super series, mclaren 650s, mclaren geneva 2017

