New Volvo S60 official details and photos
25 June 2018 05:44:03
|Tweet
After we saw the new and attractive Volvo V60 launched in Europe, Volvo completes its medium range with the introduction of its sedan brother, the new S60.
The new S60 is the first Volvo car to be sold without a diesel offer, signalling the company’s commitment to electrification and a long-term future beyond the traditional combustion engine.
Two turbocharged and supercharged plug-in hybrid petrol engines will be available in the new S60: Volvo’s T6 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid that generates a combined 340hp, and the award-winning T8 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid that delivers 400hp. Volvo’s proven T5 and T6 petrol engines will be available at launch in selected markets.
The new S60 shares Volvo Cars’ own Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform, safety technology and infotainment system with the new V60 premium mid-size estate, launched earlier this year, as well as the top-of-the-line 90 series cars and award-winning XC60, all of which have achieved industry-leading safety ratings. This makes the new S60 one of the safest cars on the road. This should be confirmed by EuroNCAP in its future tests.
The City Safety with Autobrake technology assists the driver in avoiding potential collisions, and is the only system on the market to recognise pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. In a world first for the mid-size saloon segment, City Safety now also engages auto braking to mitigate oncoming collisions.
Volvo Cars’ Sensus Connect infotainment system is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G, and keeps drivers connected at all times. The intuitive control is a tablet-style touchscreen interface that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and in-car entertainment apps.
Electrified versions of the new S60 also offer a performance handling upgrade called Polestar Engineered – developed by Volvo Cars’ electric performance arm, Polestar.
Polestar Engineered is available exclusively on the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid and is a complete offer that upgrades the car’s wheels, brakes, suspension and engine control unit, boosting the S60 T8's combined output to 415hp.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2000 Volvo S60 PCC ConceptEngine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 400 nm / 295.0 ft lbs
2003 Volvo S60 REngine: Turbocharged Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm
1946 Volvo PV 60Engine: Inline-6, Power: 67.1 kw / 90 bhpN/A
2000 Volvo S80 T6Engine: B6284T BiTurbo Inline-6, Power: 202.8 kw / 272.0 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 380 nm / 280.3 ft lbs @ 2100-5000 rpm
2005 Volvo T6 RoadsterEngine: S80 Inline-6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Renault Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav introduced in UK
Renault is trying to increase the appeal of the current Kadjar with a special edition, available only on the UK market. The compact crossover is now available ...
Renault is trying to increase the appeal of the current Kadjar with a special edition, available only on the UK market. The compact crossover is now available ...
Concept Cars
Polestar 1 makes European debut in Geneva
It was first unveiled in Asia, Volvo's biggest market and now makes it European premiere during Geneva Motor Show. The Polestar 1 landed on the Old Continent. ...
It was first unveiled in Asia, Volvo's biggest market and now makes it European premiere during Geneva Motor Show. The Polestar 1 landed on the Old Continent. ...
Custom Cars
Skoda Superb offered with bullet resistant armour
We usually see Mercedes, Rolls Royce or Bentley models that ar transformed in armoured vehicles for people who fear for their safety. Until now, we did ...
We usually see Mercedes, Rolls Royce or Bentley models that ar transformed in armoured vehicles for people who fear for their safety. Until now, we did ...
Future Cars
Skoda Fabia update scheduled for Geneva debut
For the last three years was one of the best sold cars in Skoda range. Fabia is also responsible for current Skoda success and sales record. To keep up ...
For the last three years was one of the best sold cars in Skoda range. Fabia is also responsible for current Skoda success and sales record. To keep up ...
Market News
McLaren celebrates 15.000 units produced
The dream of building a really fast car started with the McLaren F1, but then it faded away. Seven years ago, the light was on and McLaren was decided ...
The dream of building a really fast car started with the McLaren F1, but then it faded away. Seven years ago, the light was on and McLaren was decided ...
Gadgets
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Various News
Largest gathering of Rolls Royce owners
It is quite difficult to see a Rolls Royce on the street, as the car os vary rare and exclusive. So to see all the cars in one place is quite a view. ...
It is quite difficult to see a Rolls Royce on the street, as the car os vary rare and exclusive. So to see all the cars in one place is quite a view. ...
Motorsports
Bentley Bentayga heads for a world record at Pikes Peak
Pikes Peak is no longer a race that attracts only US manufacturers and fans. It became a race to the clouds for all those who want to prove something ...
Pikes Peak is no longer a race that attracts only US manufacturers and fans. It became a race to the clouds for all those who want to prove something ...
Videos
This old BMW X5 is the perfect machine for off-road - Video
A team from Russia found a totaled BMW X5 and rather than letting waste away in a junk yard they cut and weld the German machine in order to deliver a ...
A team from Russia found a totaled BMW X5 and rather than letting waste away in a junk yard they cut and weld the German machine in order to deliver a ...