New Mazda3 pricing and specifications for UK market

Mazda is in a hurry. The Japanese brand wants to make the new Mazda3 available across Europe, so it unveiled the pricing and specifications for most of its markets. Available to order in the UK now, the All-New Mazda3 is the first of the Japanese firm’s next-generation vehicles.





Offered initially with either a 122ps 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G petrol or 116ps Skyactiv-D diesel engine, the UK model line-up sees a choice of five trim levels: SE-L, SE-L Lux, Sport Lux, GT Sport and GT Sport Tech. Mazda’s innovative Skyactiv-X Spark Controlled Compression Ignition engine and the Saloon model will join the range later in the year.





Specified with a level of standard equipment never seen before on a Mazda hatchback, the All-New Mazda3 features high-end technology such as a windscreen projecting colour head-up display with Traffic Sign Recognition, Mazda Radar Cruise Control and LED headlights across the range. Every model in the line-up also features navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and an advanced eight speaker audio system.





From SE-L Lux onwards highlights include a reversing camera, smart keyless entry, heated front seats, while Sport Lux sees the high-class cabin enhanced with additional chrome detailing, a frameless rear view mirror and rear privacy glass. GT Sport sees the introduction of black leather seats with power adjustment, a heated steering wheel and Bose audio, while the range-topping GT Sport Tech features a suite of additional active safety equipment, including a 360o camera and Driver Attention Alert with interior camera.





With the exception of the flagship GT Sport Tech model, which is matched exclusively with the 122ps Skyactiv-G engine, all trims are offered with both diesel and petrol engines, while a choice between manual and automatic gearboxes is offered across the entire range. Commenting on the launch of the All-New Mazda3 Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director Mazda Motors UK said: “I’m hugely excited about this sensational new hatchback arriving in the UK this spring. It only takes one look to see just how much it moves things forward for Mazda, from the stunning evolution of our KODO design philosophy to a cabin that sets new standards for comfort, style and technology - inside and out the All-New Mazda3 has been engineered to deliver the feeling of effortless driving joy”.





Offered exclusively on the hatchback, Mazda’s newest paint colour Polymetal Grey makes its debut on the All-New Mazda3. SE-L and SE-L Lux cars feature 16-inch silver wheels, while from Sport Lux onwards 18-inch Grey Metallic wheels, rear privacy glass and piano black window garnish distinguish higher grade models.

















