New Kia Telluride unveiled

Kia used this year Detroit Motor Show to introduce us its biggest SUV ever. It is called Telluride and will be available on the US market first.





Telluride is the first Kia designed specifically for the U.S. and is a product of the Kia Design Center in Irvine, CA. From the first pencil stroke it was meant to convey the kind of presence associated with the original legendary SUVs.





Main design cues include: long, broad hood and wide grille, bold, stacked headlamps convey power and stability, upright windshield and clean side profile conveys muscular tension, inverted “L” tail lamps with LED stripes (standard on EX and SX trims), elongated nameplates on the leading edge of the hood and on the liftgate provide distinctive identity for flagship SUV.





Atkinson Cycle LAMBDA II 3.8L V6 GDI engine produces 291 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 262 lb.-ft. of torque at 5,200 rpm and is connected to a 8-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel independent suspension.





Available active on-demand all-wheel drive helps provide enhanced driving performance by actively distributing torque between front and rear wheels depending on road conditions and driver input. The system utilizes electro-hydraulic AWD coupling to precisely activate the multi-plate clutch plate, constantly redistributing the amount of power transferred to the front and rear wheels. During normal driving, power is distributed according to the drive mode selected. “Eco” and “Smart” modes deliver 100 percent power to the front wheels. “Comfort” and “Snow” modes deliver 80 percent power to the front wheels and 20 percent to rear. Sport mode splits the power 65-35 percent between front and back. “Lock” mode delivers power evenly to all four wheels.





Planning the Telluride interior, Kia designers set out to create an upscale cabin with an abundance of premium materials. Telluride is equipped with the UVO2 telematics system featuring an embedded modem that allows Telluride drivers to monitor and control a number of vehicle operations.





Telluride will be assembled at Kia’s manufacturing facility in West Point, Georgia (KMMG) alongside certain trims of the Sorento and Optima. When it goes on sale this year (pricing will be announced near the on-sale date), Telluride will be available in four trims, LX, EX, S and SX with a choice of front-wheel or optional all-wheel drive.









