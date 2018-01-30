New generation Hyundai Santa Fe teased
30 January 2018 13:08:13
It is one of vehicles that helped Hyundai enter the European market and enjoy success in the SUV segment. So is one of the important models in the range.
Hyundai Motor has unveiled its first facts about the new generation Santa Fe, which will celebrate its world premiere in February before making its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in early March. The fourth generation Santa Fe continues the model’s global story. The first Santa Fe was launched in 2001 and is the foundation of Hyundai Motor’s SUV credibility.
The new generation Santa Fe will offer a comprehensive package of Hyundai’s latest active safety features under the Smart Sense technology umbrella. The innovative and industry-first Rear Occupant Alert monitors the rear seats to detect passengers and alerts the driver when leaving the car.
The Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning is now enhanced by an automated braking function. To avoid the risk of collision when reversing out of narrow areas with limited visibility, the system warns the driver and applies the brakes automatically.
