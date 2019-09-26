New BMW 1-Series available in UK

After it was introduced for the first time in front of the public at this year Frankfurt Motor Show, the new generation BMW 1-Series is now available for orders.





Now in its third generation, the BMW 1 Series features a shorter bonnet and significantly more space within a footprint almost identical to that of its predecessor. At 4,319 millimetres, the new BMW 1 Series is five millimetres shorter, 34 millimetres wider and 13 millimetres higher. At 2,670 millimetres, the wheelbase is 20 millimetres shorter.





There have been a number of design changes including a new standard LED headlight arrangement, a more wedged shaped silhouette and a pronounced ‘shark nose’. At the front, the BMW kidney grille is larger and, for the first time in this model range, the kidneys merge in the middle. The range-topping BMW M135i xDrive features a distinctive grille with a mesh design instead of the classical bars.





The interior has more space and features high-quality materials throughout, driver-focused controls and innovative details, such as backlit trim strips. The BMW 1 Series with optional BMW Live Cockpit Professional (standard in the M135i) features the new BMW Operating System 7.0 – with optional gesture control – which can be controlled via the larger 10.25 inch central control display.





The new BMW 1 Series is available with a wide range of new light-alloy wheels, including – for the first time – the option of wheels with a diameter of 19 inches. The SE model has 16-inch light-alloy wheels as standard. The Sport models feature 17-inch light-alloy wheels whilst the M Sport moves up to 18-inch light-alloy wheels as standard. The BMW M135i xDrive comes with bespoke Cerium Grey 18-inch light-alloys, whilst newly designed 19-inch light-alloy wheels are optionally available for this and the M Sport model.





The BMW 1 Series offers SE, Sport and M Sport trims as well as the range-topping M135i xDrive, all of which differ from one another in both exterior and interior details. SE comes with matt black air guide grilles on the front bumper, while Sport adds exclusive air inlets finished with a high-gloss black, the kidney grille features a chrome frame with high-gloss black struts. The M Sport features aerodynamic bodystyling as well as satin aluminium struts in the kidney grille whilst the seat upholstery is in Dakota leather with contrast stitching.





The range-topping BMW M135i xDrive incorporates the mesh-design BMW kidney grille and frame, exclusive front bumper air inlet clasps, and wing mirrors all finished in Cerium Grey. Exclusive black high-gloss rear diffuser with mesh design, and side sill covers featuring exclusive M135i xDrive black high-gloss inserts complete the look. Inside there’s the M Sport seat with integrated headrest design finished in Trigon Cloth/Alcantara Anthracite upholstery.





Besides the standard suspension and the M Sport suspension with 10mm reduction in ride height, the new BMW 1 Series can also be specified with the Adaptive suspension including VDC (Variable Damper Control) as an option (not available in conjunction with 19-inch alloy wheels or the M Sport Plus Pack). This lets the driver choose from two different damping response settings via the Driving Experience Control switch, namely Comfort – for better ride comfort in poor road conditions – or Sport for a very sporty drive.





The all-new BMW 1 Series will be available for Customer delivery from late September with prices starting from £24,430.













