Need for Speed Payback - The new BMW M5 is the star
22 August 2017 11:11:26
|Tweet
BMW and Electronic Arts debuted the all-new BMW M5 in Need for Speed Payback, the action driving blockbuster releasing this fall. This marks first time BMW has revealed a car through a videogame partnership, unveiling the new BMW M5 at gamescom, Europe’s biggest trade fair for interactive games and entertainment.
As we previously reported, the new BMW M5 comes with a modified version of the old V8 4.4 liter engine that delivers 600 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque. The acceleration from zero to 100 km/h is done in 3.4 seconds, while the top speed can be limited to 305 km/h. The M xDrive system will offer the chance to drive the new M5 in 2WD variant.
“The new BMW M5 is a stunning car. With immense horsepower and torque combined with gorgeous design, our players are going to love getting behind the wheel of the new M5. Whether it’s pulling off intense heist missions, or outrunning cops in epic pursuits or just cruising the open world, this car embodies performance, speed and desire, making it one of the pinnacle rides in Need for Speed Payback”, said said Marcus Nilsson, Executive Producer at Ghost Games.
As you probably know, BMW and Electronic Arts share a long tradition. In 1999 we saw the M5 in the first Need for Speed game. Than, the M3 was the star in the Most Wanted and after that we had the chance to drive the M3 GTS in the Need for Speed Shift.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Need for Speed Payback - The new BMW M5 is the star
This it the new 2018 BMW M5 - Official pictures and details
4.4 M kilometers with the new Cayenne - Official pictures and details
-
2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift - Official pictures and details
Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Concept - Official pictures and details
BMW Z4 Concept - First official video
Related Specs
2004 BMW Concept M5Engine: V10, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 500 nm / 368.8 ft lbs
1985 BMW M5Engine: Inline-6, Power: 213.3 kw / 286.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 340.0 nm / 250.8 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1994 BMW M5Engine: Inline-6, Power: 253.5 kw / 340.0 bhp @ 6900 rpm, Torque: 400.0 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 4750 rpm
2001 BMW M5Engine: V8, Power: 293.8 kw / 394.0 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 498.94 nm / 368.0 ft lbs @ 3800 rpm
2005 BMW M5Engine: V10, Power: 378.1 kw / 507.0 bhp @ 7750 rpm, Torque: 520 nm / 383.5 ft lbs @ 6100 rpm
New Vehicles
Vauxhall Vivaro Tourer Elite and Combi Plus unveiled
Vauxhall will try to target not only those who look for an utility vehicle with its current Vivaro range. Debuting at next month’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor ...
Vauxhall will try to target not only those who look for an utility vehicle with its current Vivaro range. Debuting at next month’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Custom Cars
ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
Future Cars
Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Market News
2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
2018 Volkswagen Atlas receives Top Safety Pick from IIHS
Volkswagen decided it can not abandon the US market, even if its reputation was seriously shaken by the Dieselgate scandal. The German manufacturer introduced ...
Volkswagen decided it can not abandon the US market, even if its reputation was seriously shaken by the Dieselgate scandal. The German manufacturer introduced ...
Motorsports
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...