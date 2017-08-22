Need for Speed Payback - The new BMW M5 is the star

BMW and Electronic Arts debuted the all-new BMW M5 in Need for Speed Payback, the action driving blockbuster releasing this fall. This marks first time BMW has revealed a car through a videogame partnership, unveiling the new BMW M5 at gamescom, Europe’s biggest trade fair for interactive games and entertainment.





As we previously reported, the new BMW M5 comes with a modified version of the old V8 4.4 liter engine that delivers 600 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque. The acceleration from zero to 100 km/h is done in 3.4 seconds, while the top speed can be limited to 305 km/h. The M xDrive system will offer the chance to drive the new M5 in 2WD variant.





“The new BMW M5 is a stunning car. With immense horsepower and torque combined with gorgeous design, our players are going to love getting behind the wheel of the new M5. Whether it’s pulling off intense heist missions, or outrunning cops in epic pursuits or just cruising the open world, this car embodies performance, speed and desire, making it one of the pinnacle rides in Need for Speed Payback”, said said Marcus Nilsson, Executive Producer at Ghost Games.





As you probably know, BMW and Electronic Arts share a long tradition. In 1999 we saw the M5 in the first Need for Speed game. Than, the M3 was the star in the Most Wanted and after that we had the chance to drive the M3 GTS in the Need for Speed Shift.

