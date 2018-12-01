Mopar introduces 200 parts for 2020 Jeep Gladiator

During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Jeep showed us the new Gladiator, a real though off-roader, ready to be ordered next year. Along the new model, Jeep also offers some customisation options through its Mopar division.





The Mopar brand will deliver a portfolio of more than 200 parts and accessories available to enhance the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Owners can put their personal imprint on the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator by choosing from a full Mopar menu of products. Customization options include a Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) 2-inch lift, JPP tube doors, Mopar spray-in bedliner, tonneau covers, a truck bed storage system and much more, all designed specifically for the 2020 Jeep Gladiator.





The majority of parts and accessories for the 2020 Jeep Gladiator will be ready when the truck launches in the second quarter of 2019. Mopar products will include active lifestyle, truck-capable accessories, such as bed-mounted cross rails that adapt to a variety of carriers, and additional performance content, such as off-road lights and beadlock wheels, and many more that have been developed specifically for the new Jeep Gladiator.





Adapted from Ram 1500, the bed cross rails work with Trail Rail system for adding Mopar lifestyle accessories, such as bike carriers, kayak carriers and more. Tailgate opens for access to dual sliding drawers, providing lockable storage space for gear, supplies and tools.





Military grade 5-inch and 7-inch LED lights shine at a maximum of 8,000 lumens for 7-inch option, with JPP brackets available for mounting.

Aluminum 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels help negotiate off-road terrain, and additional wheel options include five-spoke “gear” and five-spoke “slot” designs.

Mopar parts and accessories for the Gladiator are backed by a factory warranty and were created in close conjunction with the Jeep brand, engineering and the product design office through tens of thousands of hours of development, testing and validation.





Available 2-inch lift kit delivers additional off-road clearance and adds aggressive appearance. Composite and stainless steel door sill guards feature the Gladiator text logo. Similar in design to tonneau covers for Ram 1500, but configured to fit Jeep Gladiator, options include hard-trifold, soft–trifold and soft roll-up tonneau covers.

















Posted in Jeep, Custom Cars