Mitsubishi Black Edition launched in UK
8 January 2019 17:00:52
Mitsubishi is expanding its UK range with the introduction of the new Black Edition. The package contains a lot of equipment and is available for ASX, Outlander Petrol, Eclipse Cross and L200 pick-up models. Black Edition versions are distinguished by their black alloys wheels and black detailing, and are only offered in one of three colours – black, grey or white.
The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Black Edition is based on the high-specification Eclipse Cross 4 and is offered as a two-wheel drive manual or 4WD automatic. It features black 18-inch alloy wheels along with a black front grille, black front skid plate and black door mirror covers. The door rubbing strip inserts are also finished in black along with the rear skid plate. Other standard equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, 360° parking camera, a Head-up display, leather upholstery, a full suite of active safety equipment and Mitsubishi’s touchscreen SDA audio system with smartphone connectivity and a Rockford Fosgate speaker system.
The new Eclipse Cross Black Edition is priced from £27,290 with the Connected version priced from £27,690 including a two-year subscription to Mitsubishi Connect services.
The new Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian Black Edition is available with either a manual or automatic transmission and is equipped with black 17-inch alloy wheels, a black front grille and a black front bumper centre section (normally body coloured, and black fog lamp surrounds. Along the flanks there are black door mirror covers, black door handles, black wheel arch extensions and black side steps, while the rear is equipped with a black rear bumper, black tailgate handle and a spring assisted tailgate with soft opening damper, along with a choice of rear load area accessory: either a GST hardtop with sliding side windows, a Mitsubishi Fullbox or a black aluminium roll top with black sports bars. The interior adds Barbarian Black Edition leather seating, Barbarian illuminated door entry guards, mood lighting with puddle lamps and a Barbarian Black mat set. The L200 Barbarian Black Edition is limited to just 500 units and priced from £30,195.
The Mitsubishi ASX Black Edition is based on the Juro variant but with black 18-inch alloy wheels, black mirror covers, black front skid plate and a panoramic roof. The roof rails are also finished in black along with the side window mouldings. The interior adds aluminium pedals, a black window switch panel and red stitching on the steering wheel, gear stick, handbrake and centre console. The ASX Black Edition is limited to 300 units and priced from £21,660.
The Mitsubishi Outlander Black Edition is based on the top Outlander 4 petrol variant but is enhanced with black 18-inch alloy wheels, a black radiator grille, black front skid plate and black door mirror covers. Along the flanks the door rubbing strips are also finished in black along with the roof rails and black rear skid plate. The interior is finished with a black roof lining and sporty “C-TEC” upholstery. The Outlander Black Edition is limited to 150 units and priced from £31,560.
The Mitsubishi Black Edition range is on sale in the UK now and for a limited time.
