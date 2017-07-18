Mercedes-Benz X-Class - Last teaser before debut

Today, Mercedes-Benz will officially unveil the all-new Mercedes-Benz X-Class. The pick-up truck will be revealed in a special event held in Cape Town, but until than, the German car manufacturer has published a last teaser picture with the car.





The new Mercedes-Benz X-Class uses the same achitecture as the Nissan Navara and Renault Alaskan but it will feature a high-end interior. Of course there will be a different design but the overall qualities will be the same. As a result, the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class will be able to carry up to 1.1 tons while the towing capacity is clocked at 3.5 tons. Just like the Nissan Navara.





The new Mercedes-Benz X-Class will be built in Barcelona and in Argentina. Both factories are also producing the Navara and the Alaskan. Stay tuned for the reveal!

Tags: 2018 mercedes-benz x-class, mercedes, mercedes-benz x-class, x-class

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles

Source: Mercedes-Benz