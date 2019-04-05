Mercedes-Benz published the first teaser picture with AMG CLA 35
5 April 2019 11:34:38
Mercedes-Benz has prepared another surprise for its compact car fans. This time we will get to see the all-new AMG CLA 35 Coupe model. According to our sources, the car will be showcased during the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show, the event which will kick off on mid-April.
Even thought the Mercedes guys did not disclose any info we can tell you that the upcoming AMG CLA 35 will use the same engine as we have seen on the AMG A35.
We are talking about a 2.0 liter turbo unit that can deliver 306 horsepower at 5.000 rpm and 400 Nm peak of torque between 3.000 and 4.000 rpm. The engine resources will be sent to the ground via an automatic seven speed transmission and an all-wheel drive system.
On the outside you will see some aggressive body parts, while inside the cabin customers will get sporty seats and the new steering wheel which comes with a special driving modes selector.
