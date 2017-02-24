Mercedes-AMG C63 Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition introduced

Along with the new GT C Roadster Edition 50, scheduled for Geneva debut, mercedes is also introducing the new Ocean Blue Edition for the C 63 Cabriolet and C 63 S Cabriolet, limited to 150 units worldwide.





The new colour deep ocean blue for the fabric acoustic soft top is exclusively earmarked for this new Edition. The exclusive colour shade is featured on numerous further details on the car, such as the trim strips on the front and rear apron, the surrounds on the hub caps, the contrasting topstitching in the crystal grey interior plus the analogue clock in an IWC design.





The paint finishes designo cashmere white magno and designo selenite grey magno are available for the exterior. The front apron in an A‑wing design, the exterior mirror housings, the side sill panels plus the spoiler lip are painted in the vehicle colour. The AMG forged wheels in a cross-spoke design in size 19 inches at the front/20 inches at the rear are painted in titanium grey.





In the interior, the light, crystal grey interior in nappa leather with diamond quilting and deep ocean blue contrasting topstitching are the main attraction. It is combined with trim in matt silver glass fibre (high-gloss carbon fibre as a no-cost option) with the Edition badge in the centre console.





As standard the seats are fitted with the AIRSCARF neck-level heating and climatised seats, ensuring comfort in all weather conditions. Attention to detail is evident in the AMG badges in the backrests of the front seats and the embossed AMG emblems in the front head restraints.









Tags: mercedes-amg c63 cabriolet ocean blue edition, mercedes, mercedes-amg, mercedes amg c63

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles