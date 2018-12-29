Mercedes-AMG A45 - first video teaser

Mercedes-AMG has published the first video teaser of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45. The new model is set to be unveiled in the frist part of 2019, while the commercial debut is schedueled for the second part of next year.





As we know for now, the new Mercedes-AMG A45 will come with a newly developed 2.0 liter petrol unit which will be able to deliver more than 400 horsepower.





The engine will be matted to an eight speed automatic transmission with double-clutch technology and the power will be sent to the ground via an all-wheel drive system.





Also, according to a Mercedes-AMG official, the car will come with a special Drift Mode. And this one is detailed in the first video teaser of the new Mercedes-AMG A45. The car goes out on a track in order to do some interesting powerslides.

