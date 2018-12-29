Mercedes-AMG A45 - first video teaser
29 December 2018 06:16:54
|Tweet
Mercedes-AMG has published the first video teaser of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45. The new model is set to be unveiled in the frist part of 2019, while the commercial debut is schedueled for the second part of next year.
As we know for now, the new Mercedes-AMG A45 will come with a newly developed 2.0 liter petrol unit which will be able to deliver more than 400 horsepower.
The engine will be matted to an eight speed automatic transmission with double-clutch technology and the power will be sent to the ground via an all-wheel drive system.
Also, according to a Mercedes-AMG official, the car will come with a special Drift Mode. And this one is detailed in the first video teaser of the new Mercedes-AMG A45. The car goes out on a track in order to do some interesting powerslides.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA - teaser picture
That 90s again: BMW E30 M3 face to face with Audi RS2
2019 Toyota Supra - leaked pictures
-
Watch this Nissan Juke transformed into a snowmobile will hit the 2019 Tokyo Auto Show
Porsche Macan S facelift spiced-up by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur
VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S
Related Specs
1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC AMG Group 2Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhpN/A
1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhp @ 5850 rpm, Torque: 409.5 nm / 302.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1988 Mercedes-Benz 300 E AMG HammerEngine: M117 V8 w/AMG Cylinder Head, Power: 287.1 kw / 385 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 566 nm / 417.5 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1978 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC RallyeEngine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 169.3 kw / 227 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
2002 Mercedes-Benz A32K AMGEngine: V6, Power: 275.9 kw / 370 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Range Rover Sport P400e prototype unveiled in LA
Range Rover used this year Los Angeles Motor Show to unveil two special models, that will define the range in the future years. The prototypes of the ...
Range Rover used this year Los Angeles Motor Show to unveil two special models, that will define the range in the future years. The prototypes of the ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Infiniti to reveal new electric crossover at NAIAS
Infiniti is one of the car manufacturers who showed us lots of concepts in the past few years, and will do so even next year in Detroit. ...
Infiniti is one of the car manufacturers who showed us lots of concepts in the past few years, and will do so even next year in Detroit. ...
Market News
Volkswagen Passat is best sold sedan in the mid-size segment
Golf is not Volkswagen's only best-seller. The Passat is also one of the best cars Volkswagen has ever sold. Originally launched in 1973, it is now sold ...
Golf is not Volkswagen's only best-seller. The Passat is also one of the best cars Volkswagen has ever sold. Originally launched in 1973, it is now sold ...
Gadgets
Jaguar Land Rover automatic door opening
Every year, car manufacturers are easing the access inside the vehicles. Jaguar Land Rover has one of the most advanced technologies when it comes to ...
Every year, car manufacturers are easing the access inside the vehicles. Jaguar Land Rover has one of the most advanced technologies when it comes to ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...