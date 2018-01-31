McLaren sales reached recor dnumbers in 2017
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren managed to get close. Very close as we see the 2017 sales.
Sales on the brand’s second-largest market after North America reached a total of 550 vehicles, comprising around 16% of the 3,340 sold in 2017. As a result, all six McLaren retail partners in the UK are included in the top 10 global locations by sales volume. The success was underpinned by the introduction of the McLaren 720S from the second-generation Super Series product family and the launch of the first-ever Sports Series convertible: the McLaren 570S Spider.
The company has three defined product families: Sports Series, Super Series and Ultimate Series which are retailed through over 80 retailers in 30 markets around the world.
Announced in 2016, the company’s Track22 business plan will see the company invest £1billion in research and development to deliver 15 new cars or derivatives by the end of 2022, of which at least half will be hybrids.
